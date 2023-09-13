AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday requested their attorney, Andrew Kruse, to draw up an ordinance requiring public meetings conducted in the Commissioners’ Court to be livestreamed.

House Enrolled Act 1167, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will require state and local agencies like county commissions, town councils and school boards, to livestream their public meetings beginning in July 2025. If they don’t have livestreaming capabilities, a recording must be archived and available online for 90 days and include links to the meeting’s agenda and minutes.

