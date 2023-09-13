AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday requested their attorney, Andrew Kruse, to draw up an ordinance requiring public meetings conducted in the Commissioners’ Court to be livestreamed.
House Enrolled Act 1167, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will require state and local agencies like county commissions, town councils and school boards, to livestream their public meetings beginning in July 2025. If they don’t have livestreaming capabilities, a recording must be archived and available online for 90 days and include links to the meeting’s agenda and minutes.
Monday Commissioners President William Hartman proposed passing an ordinance that would require livesteaming of meetings in the Commissioners’ Court sooner. Meetings of the commissioners and DeKalb County Council already are livestreamed. Other boards that meet in the Commissioners’ Court include the DeKalb County Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Drainage Board.
“It’s all set up to do it,” Hartman said of the technology required for livestreaming.
“Why don’t we get ahead of the game?”
Commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson agreed, saying it adds transparency and is “good government.”
Clarifying which meetings would be livestreamed, Watson said the boards or agencies are defined under state statute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.