AUBURN — Individuals seeking the Democratic or Republican party nomination to an elected office in the 2022 primary election may file a declaration of candidacy for the primary beginning Jan. 5.
The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy is noon on Feb. 4.
Democratic and Republican party candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the May primary election are required to file a declaration of candidacy (Form CAN-2) and statement of economic interests (Form CAN-12) for their name to appear on the ballot.
Forms can be found online at in.gov/sos/elections/candidate-information/ or picked up at the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office.
Candidates seeking to run as a Democratic or Republican party candidate must have either: selected the ballot of the political party they claim affiliation within the last two Indiana primary elections the candidate voted in or; be certified as a member of that party by the county chair of the county where the candidate resides.
Candidates for the following DeKalb County local offices file their declaration with the DeKalb County Election Board in the county clerk’s office: auditor; sheriff; coroner; assessor; county commissioner, west district; county council district 1, 2, 3, 4; township trustees; township board members; and Hamilton Town Council district 1 and 4.
Candidates for party offices file their declaration of candidacy (Form CAN-37) with the DeKalb County Election Board in the county clerk’s office: state convention delegates, Democratic and Republican party; and precinct committeemen, Democratic party only.
Candidates for the following local offices file their declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Election Division: judge of the Circuit Court; and prosecuting attorney.
