Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Economic Development Commission, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, public hearing on the Auburn Sports Group agreement.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, central administration office, work session to discuss upcoming board meeting agenda items.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
