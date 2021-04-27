AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners listened to public comments about a potential new jail for nearly 90 minutes Monday evening.
It was the commissioners’ own remarks that provided the most surprises, however, in a meeting at the DeKalb County Office Building.
Two weeks ago, the commissioners revealed a controversial option to attach a new jail to the one-year-old Community Corrections Center on the west edge of Auburn. At $25 million, that plan would save an estimated $3.3 million in construction costs, but it would reduce the corrections center’s work-release beds from 52 to 12.
Monday, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said the combined-building option is “off the table,” and Commissioners President Bill Hartman agreed. After the meeting, Sanderson said he would not vote for any plan that alters the Community Corrections Center.
Commissioner Mike Watson produced a “fresh” financial report suggesting that the income-tax increase needed to pay for a new jail would be less than previously believed. That led to an exchange in which Hartman and Watson disagreed about the report’s accuracy.
By the end of the meeting, it seemed the three commissioners held different views about the best strategy.
Sanderson suggested it might be best to wait on building a jail, until currently soaring prices for construction materials return to earth.
Watson said there would be no savings to gain by waiting, based on advice he hears from construction experts.
“We’re considering everything,” Hartman said. Although he agreed that combining the jail and community corrections center is “off the table,” he opened the meeting by saying that option would have led to a “minimal tax increase.” He said building a free-standing jail would mean “a considerable tax increase.”
A third option, Hartman said, is “not to build a jail at this time,” and he later said “waiting is less of a gamble than building right now.”
Most of the 23 speakers from the audience advised that DeKalb County needs a new jail to replace the existing jail, built in 1984, which is overcrowded and suffering from structural problems.
Some 50 audience members filled every seat in the office building’s lower-level room. Commissioners changed the location because their April 13 meeting about the jail jammed their usual meeting room at the courthouse with more than 30 spectators.
Recently retired judge Kevin Wallace, a former chair of the Community Corrections board of directors, led off the audience comments. He said reducing work-release beds by 77% is “not the way to go” and “the wrong way to think about criminal justice.”
That prompted Sanderson to respond, “My position is to leave Community Corrections as it is.” He said a freestanding jail is “our only choice if we do anything at all at this point.”
“I don’t think ‘no jail’ is really an option. We need it,” said Jeff Bickel, the jail’s maintenance supervisor.
Rural Auburn resident David Powers recalled the 2017 events that led to this point. “From the very beginning, I was against the establishment of the Community Corrections program,” Powers said. It should be part of the jail and sheriff’s department, he advised.
Patrick Hunter of Corunna asked about the role of grant money in the decisions.
“We are baited into doing things we probably really shouldn’t do because of grant money” and the false perception that it is free, Hartman responded.
“If we don’t take advantage of it, it’s going to go somewhere else,” Watson said about state and federal grant money. “We might as well get some of it back.”
County Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner said Community Corrections operates on the idea “that sanctions and corrections will improve behavior.”
“I want to thank you for moving this project forward,” she told the commissioners. She recalled that in both 2009 and 2019, it was predicted that a new jail would be 10 years away.
“Now, it looks like it won’t be 10 years, thank God,” Winebrenner said.
Sanderson said studies in 2015 and 2016 concluded “you need a jail yesterday.” He added, “It’s actually quite a bit more taxation and money” now.
Noel Johnson said he works in maintenance at the Community Corrections Center.
“Before I got a job there, I didn’t realize how important a place like that is,” Johnson said. “We need to look at the whole picture of the young men and women coming out of prison. If they don’t see a change in their lives, it’s going to be a revolving door.”
Recently retired County Commissioner Don Grogg recommended that the present commissioners should attend a National Institute of Corrections seminar in Colorado. It is federally funded and “a tremendous learning experience,” he said.
Later, retired commissioner Jackie Rowan said she benefited from the Colorado seminar, along with Grogg, and she agreed with Grogg’s comments.
One piece of advice Grogg received at the seminar was to build a jail and community corrections center “so they can see each other,” as an incentive to jail inmates and warning to community corrections participants.
“People at Community Corrections pay to be there. People at the jail don’t pay to be there,” Grogg added.
Rachel Lynn, a facilitator for the Community Corrections work-release center, agreed that having a jail next door is “an eye-opener.”
Lynn said the Community Corrections Center is “a big asset for your community,” adding, “The program they have built … is outstanding.”
Former county commissioner Randy Deetz defended the December 2017 decision to build a Community Corrections Center before building a new jail. He said the center’s 52 beds reduce the need for jail beds, saving $6 million in the price of a jail.
“I sleep very well at night, knowing that DeKalb County has an outstanding Community Corrections program,” Deetz concluded.
“There’s been some great debate about what should have been done” in the past, Auburn resident Dan Braun said. He asked, “How much more are we going to spend if we wait another five, 10, 20 years?”
“I’m not sure the price does go up from here,” Sanderson answered. He said he believes a spike in construction costs is temporary.
“Signing into a contract right now to build something is insane” until costs settle down, Sanderson added.
Hartman said the price to build a jail goes up at least $100,000 a month, and DeKalb County is still at least 12 months away from starting.
“I think the waiting is less of a gamble than building right now,” Hartman said.
The county has spent $2 million on recent repairs to the existing jail, Hartman said, adding, “To utilize that for another year is not insanity.”
“I think we’ve reached a point where we do need a new stand-alone jail,” said Kevin Likes, an Auburn attorney and chairman of the Community Corrections advisory board. He said he has visited every jail in 15 surrounding counties.
“We need to keep it in the way it’s been designed,” Likes said about the Community Corrections Center. “Residential work release is there to help people get on the right track. … There are costs for not doing that” in the criminal justice system, he added.
“I was a doubting Thomas on Community Corrections,” former Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder said, adding that now he sees it as a very necessary service.
“Find ways to put more people into Community Corrections. They pay. You’re not responsible for their health insurance,” Yoder added. He called the center “a very underutilized facility.”
“We need to utilize it and fill it up,” Hartman responded.
The center has not yet filled its 52-bed capacity, in part due to pandemic restrictions. Its resident count peaked at 26 in January, and a recent report said it held 18 participants in its work-release program.
“I don’t see a big argument about whether we need Community Corrections. We do. Whether we need a jail — we do,” said Mary Smaltz of Auburn. “The problem is how we pay for it. … People want to know.”
Sanderson said the county should “max out” community corrections, because its purpose is to reduce the need for jail beds.
“Let’s try to put 52 in there … maybe expand it to 100,” Sanderson said. “I think it buys us time — to take that approach.”
Responding to a question by Kellen Dooley, Hartman said an architect’s study proposing a 225-bed jail “may not be a good number.” He said the goal is to “build what we need for the next 20 years, and then add another pod.”
Sheriff David Cserep II reminded that a feasibility study in 2016 called for an even larger jail with 257 beds. He added that not every offender is eligible for Community Corrections.
Ryan Baker of Auburn said he worked in the jail for three years and found “wear and tear has made the sheriff’s job crazy.” He said a 225-bed jail would be “future-proofing ourselves.”
Baker’s father, Tim Baker, serves as director of residential services for the Community Corrections Center. “If we don’t get things started now, the price is going to be way more than if it started now,” Tim Baker said about jail construction. “I say it’s time that we bite the bullet and we go forward.”
Kellie Knauer, director of the Community Corrections program, spoke last. She said the new center has supervised 72 people in its first 15 months, with an 86% successful completion rate. She called that “great” for a new program during a pandemic.
Knauer spoke to concerns that the center’s $1.18 million operating grant from the Indiana Department of Correction might not last forever.
“As long as we keep doing what we need to do, that funding, I truly believe, is going to be available for us,” she said.
