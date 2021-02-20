AUBURN — Tax forms and instruction booklets are available now at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St.
Physical copies of forms from the Federal Internal Revenue Service were sent to the library. Physical copies of state forms were not sent, but the library has printed copies available for the most commonly requested forms.
The library has waived printing costs for any forms and instructional materials that need to be printed from the federal or state websites.
“While library staff are unable to answer specific tax questions, we can assist you in navigating online resources and printing forms you need at no cost,” said public service manager Darcy Armstrong. “The library is proud to provide essential information services to everyone in the community.”
Public computers, tax forms, printing and faxing services are available on the upper level of the Main Library. There also is no cost for any faxing services needed. To ensure that user information is secure, public computers clear any new documents and information every time they are restarted, and they have been designed to restart after every session ends to protect the privacy of individuals using them.
For those who want to use their own devices to prepare their taxes, the library offers public wi-fi throughout the library campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including in the library’s parking lot at the corner of Van Buren and 12th streets. Wi-fi hotspots are also available to be checked out from the Library of Things.
People with questions about tax forms or other resources can reach out to the library by phone at 925-2414, by email at info@epl.lib.in.us, or on social media to connect with a staff member.
