AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is providing remote assistance for COVID-19 test registration, but the library itself is not a testing site for COVID-19.
The library is able to help with the registration process for anyone in need of taking a COVID-19 test. The library will be doing this remotely, not in person.
“It is of the utmost importance to us to maintain an environment that is safe for our community and staff,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long. “Any suspected case or exposure will be treated with caution.”
The library asks that those in need of registration help call them at 925-2414, ext. 120. The library will need to know the availability of the person in need of the COVID test as well as how far they are able to travel. The library will then use the state’s website to find and register a test and get the information back to the person in need of a test.
More information about what the library is doing during COVID-19 and reliable sources of information about the virus can be found on the library’s website at epl.lib.in.us/covid19.
