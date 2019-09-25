AUBURN — Thelma Natalie Ringenberg celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 18 at Auburn Village Rehab and Nursing Facility, surrounded by four generations of family members and friends.
Some family members had traveled from as far as Nevada, Tennessee and Illinois for her special day.
Ringenberg was the fifth of 10 children born to Mable and Walter Saxer in Garrett. She graduated from Garrett High School in 1937 and married Miles Ringenberg in 1948.
After they were married, the couple lived in Auburn for several years before moving to Hamilton, where they ran a large mobile home park, a small convenience store and gas pumps at Russell’s Point on Hamilton Lake. The couple had two children, a son, Jim, and a daughter, JoEllen.
Upon retirement, they moved back to Auburn and enjoyed spending their winters in Sebring, Florida.
