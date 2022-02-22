AUBURN — With new COVID-19 cases on the continued decline, the DeKalb County Health Department announced Tuesday that it would be offering Pfizer vaccines for children and adults.
Over the four-day holiday weekend, the county reported only 17 new cases an average of four a day.
The health department will be offering vaccines and boosters at no cost, by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule and appointment, call 925-2220.
An Indiana Department of Health team will offer vaccines and testing March 9-10 from 2-6 p.m. at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Appointments may be scheduled at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.