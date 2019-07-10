FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a tentative timeline for construction on multiple bridges in Allen, DeKalb and Huntington counties beginning this week, weather permitting.
Contractors will complete bridge repairs on the following structures during daytime hours:
- S.R. 3 over Black Creek, between C.R. 70 and C.R. 68 in DeKalb County;
- U.S. 24 over Cow Creek, between C.R. E 900N and 1st Street in Huntington County, near the Town of Roanoke;
- U.S. 24 over Aboite Creek, between Witling Boulevard and West Hamilton Road in Allen County;
- S.R. 3 over Willow Creek, just north of Shoaff Road in Allen County;
- Minnich Road over I-469. Traffic will be directed by flaggers between Paulding Road (north) and Paulding Road (south) in Allen County;
- Anthony Extended over I-469. Traffic will be directed by flaggers between Dodane and Bostic roads in Allen County; and
- Coverdale Road over I-469. Traffic will be directed by flaggers between Pleasant Center Road and C.R. 14900S in Allen County.
Additionally, work will take place during overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following structures:
- I-69 over McCullough Ditch, between mile 301-302 in Allen County;
- I-69 over Hadley Road, between mile 304-305 in Allen County;
- I-469 over I-69 north junction, between mile 30-31 in Allen County; and
- S.R. 930 over the St. Joseph River, between North Harry Baals Drive and North Anthony Boulevard in Allen County.
Drivers are cautioned to watch for lane closures in the construction zone, as well as a reduced speed limit. INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any active work zone.
Work on the projects is scheduled to be completed in late July, weather permitting. The contract was awarded to INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Inc. for $987,000.
