AUBURN — Hard work pays off.
That’s the formula Baylee Doster, 17, followed, and her efforts were rewarded Tuesday with the swine premier showman award.
“If you put hard work into any animal, it pays off in the end,” Doster said. She said she enjoys learning new things and responsibilities with any animal.
An eight-year member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4H club, Doster has shown goats and rabbits in addition to pigs.
“I’ve been showing swine for a while. Even when I wasn’t in 4-H, I went to these open shows and I showed,” she said.
“It’s in my family.”
Doster, a junior at DeKalb High School, is the daughter of Todd and Rhonda Doster.
In addition to her premier showman award, Doster earned grand champion gilt and champion Yorkshire gilt with her pig.
Doster said she hasn’t decided on a future path, other than it will involve something in the medical field. “I want to do something medical. I don’t know if it will be human or animal yet,” she said. “I just have to decide soon.”
Ten-year 4-H member Carlie Taylor won grand champion market barrow. She is the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor.
Taylor, 18, is a freshman at Purdue University and a DeKalb graduate. She is a 10-year member of the Fairfield Farmers 4-H club.
She is studying animal science at Purdue, with plans to become a livestock nutritionist and pursue a career in making feed rations.
Building relationships is her favorite part of 4-H.
“I have met so many people, not only from this county, but nationally,” Taylor said. “The people I have met and the connections I have made are second to none.”
