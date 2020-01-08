AUBURN — Auburn Actors Theater will present “Welcome to Bedside Manor” Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and 2 at the Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 C.R. 15, Auburn.
Meals will be served at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
The show takes audiences on a tune-filled romp through the wackiest hospital around, Bedside Manor, with silly staff and comical patients.
Tickets are priced at $16 for dinner and the show. Call 925-2838 for reservations, then mail a check to Auburn Actors Theater, 3346 C.R. 19, Auburn, IN 46706.
