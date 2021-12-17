BUTLER — A Paulding, Ohio man suffered minor injuries Thursday night after being struck in the driver’s side by an East Allen County school bus.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the east intersection of S.R. 1, S.R. 101 and S.R. 8 around 7:13 p.m. on reports of the accident.
Police said the bus, driven by Steven Hathaway, 64, of Woodburn, was traveling southbound to continue onto S.R. 101 when it failed to yield the right-of-way at the east intersection of S.R. 1, S.R. 101 and S.R. 8. The bus collided with a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Toby Miller, 72, of Paulding, Ohio, who was traveling east on S.R. 8.
The bus came to rest in the middle of the intersection and Miller’s vehicle came to a stop on the south east side of the intersection after the collision. The collision caused heavy driver side damage to Miller’s vehicle. The bus sustained heavy front end damage.
The bus was carrying eight members of the Woodlan High School wrestling team and its coach, who were uninjured in the crash.
Miller suffered a possible shoulder and collarbone injury and was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
The sheriff’s department was assisted on scene by Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Riverside Towing, Robinson Towing and Parkview EMS.
