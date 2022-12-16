St. Martin’s announces wish list
AUBURN — This holiday season, St. Martin’s Healthcare is partnering with 9th Street Brew Coffee House in Auburn for fulfilling its Christmas wish list.
Red, green and gold paper ornaments are located on the coffee house’s festive tree. Individuals who wish to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season are able to help grant the clinic’s wishes. Each ornament has a $10 gift card assigned to it.
These gift cards will be used to assist patients with transportation to and from the clinic. Transportation is a huge barrier for patients seeking care at St. Martin’s. To assist with this barrier, the clinic provides gift cards as needed.
The clinic has documented that 47% of St. Martin’s patients are driving between 30-90 miles round trip for necessary health care services. This small gift could make the difference in the ability for those in the community to make and attend essential health care appointments.
