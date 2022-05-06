AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Matthew Hodge of the 600 block of Colorado Street, Goshen, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kassandra Maggert of the 1400 block of Shire Drive, Angola, was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for 174 days served, for forgery, a Level 6 felony.
David Flauding, whose address is listed in court records as the DeKalb County Jail, was sentenced to three years of incarceration for auto theft, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 180 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Jamie Hoffelder of the 3000 block of C.R. 4, Ashley, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 16 days, for four counts of the illegal taking of a wild animal, all Class B misdemeanors. He was placed on probation for 90 days and was fined $100.
Taylor Spicer of the 500 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, and was placed on probation for 363 days for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jacob Ridenour of the 200 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cresta Speicher of the 4700 block of East 025 North, LaGrange, was sentenced to 48 days in jail, with credit for 24 days served, and fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joy Hughes of the 300 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was fined $50 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
