INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is leading the state’s efforts to educate Hoosiers about the 2019 novel coronavirus that originated in China, ensuring that the public, health care providers and local health departments have the latest information available to keep themselves and their communities healthy.
“There continues to be no confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Indiana at this time,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “At my direction, the Indiana State Department of Health is working in close coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other federal, state and local partners, to share information and monitor this evolving public health situation. While there is no need for immediate concern, the state will remain on alert to ensure Hoosiers are protected.”
One Hoosier who recently traveled to China is on self-quarantine in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. That individual is not symptomatic, and all appropriate measures are being taken.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said information about the novel coronavirus outbreak is changing rapidly and encouraged Hoosiers to check the ISDH website, bit.ly/39eK7xS, for the most current information.
“We learn something new every day about this illness,” Box said. “While the news reports are concerning, I want to reassure Hoosiers that the majority of the patients under investigation in the U.S. so far have tested negative for novel coronavirus and remind them that seasonal influenza poses a greater health risk at this time.”
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
• rarely, fecal contamination.
To protect against any respiratory illness:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
