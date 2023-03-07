Today
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Recreation Board, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, special meeting to discuss updates to South Side Park.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss facilities, DeKalb Middle School, 3338 C.R. 427, Waterloo. A closed executive session to discuss safety and personnel will take place after the meeting.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.