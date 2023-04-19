Police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 14-1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Steven Shannon, 44, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11 a.m. April 14 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging obstruction of justice and auto theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Christine Close, 48, of the 400 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. April 14 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging theft, a Level 6 felony; and fraud, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jake Lucero, 28, of Kendallville, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. April 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation, both Level 6 felonies.
Michael Casebere, 21, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. April 15 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nadia Baxter, 34, of the 6600 block of Angello Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. April 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft with prior, a Level 6 felony.
Sierra Brandenburg, 18, of the 5900 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. April 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. April 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a bond violation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Bernard, 32, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. April 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shane Slone, 38, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. April 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
