Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Special joint meeting of the Auburn Park Board, Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St. The 2022-2026 Auburn Parks and Recreation Master Plan is in the final stages for submittal to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for approval and future funding opportunities through grants. The five-year master plan will be providing a road map to assist the city with modernizing the park system as it is a valued asset for residents. This is a final presentation with opportunities for the governing bodies and the general public to learn what the future holds for the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation system.
