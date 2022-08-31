AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Commission began its preparation to consider its approval of an economic development agreement for the Auburn Sports Park development, at the former RM Auction property on C.R. 11-A.
At Tuesday’s special meeting Shelly Smaltz was sworn in as a member of the commission for this specific issue, as appointed member Mike Shuherk recused himself from the commission for the discussion.
Commission President Mike Watson said Shuherk contacted him earlier this year saying he had a conflict of interest with the property and development.
The meeting, the first of the year for the commission, gave members the opportunity to reappoint Watson as president. Smaltz and Ron Walter will serve as co-vice presidents.
Watson said one reason for the meeting was to hire legal counsel to assist the commission as it goes through the process of deciding to approve or deny the economic development agreement request.
“I believe we need to have legal representation,” Watson said.
Both commission members agreed.
Walter said he was definitely in favor of that as having legal representation would give the commission the opportunity to have questions addressed as it goes through the process.
“I think having a local attorney is smart,” Smaltz said.
In total agreement the commission agreed to hire Zach Lightner as its attorney.
Watson said the approval to hire was contingent on approval from the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission as it would ask for funds from the Tax Incremental Finance District to pay for Lightner’s fees.
The Economic Development Commission will hold a public hearing on Auburn Sports Group’s economic development agreement at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The approved economic development agreement with the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission would give Auburn Sports Group $18 million in TIF revenue from the property over the next 16 to 18 years. The money would be utilized for infrastructure improvements on the property.
The secured 74% of the revenue generated from the TIF district will allow the sports group to repay bonds it is securing in its own name. The remaining 26% of tax revenue generated from the property will go back to the taxing units served by the district.
The life of the new TIF district would be 25 years.
Approval by the Economic Development Commission is just one step in the process of full approval as the issue has to be approved by the DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Council along with going back to the Redevelopment Commission.
