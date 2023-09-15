AUBURN — DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring Tuesday said he will appoint a committee to look at highway needs and spending and the level of service desired by DeKalb County residents.
Last month, the council declined to move forward with considering enacting a wheel tax for 2024. The council had been discussing a wheel tax that would generate revenues for highway department road projects.
Funding for the county highway department comes from the gas tax that is collected by the state. The county also may apply for Community Crossings grant funds to pay for roads. The council’s financial consultant has warned that the highway fund will be underwater in 2025.
With the council’s pause on acting on a wheel tax last month, whatever it would consider or do would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025, Ring said during Tuesday’s county council meeting.
“The commissioners have made comment that as we have asked for some direction and some help with how much money, how much funding do you need to accomplish certain goals within each year?” Ring said.
“Again, our financial report shows our being under water in the highway department in 2025. If we were to implement a wheel tax in 2025, the money would not be immediately available because we would not have gotten the money in ahead of time.
“The comment made by one of the commissioners at their meeting was, ‘Go to the maximum. We’ll spend whatever you give us.’ I don’t think that that’s appropriate. I think what we need — you know — it doesn’t have to be elaborate.
“I would like to see a plan like LaGrange County has done where they have a 10-year plan with goals and what they want to accomplish. They don’t want to do that. What we’re looking for is how much money do you want to spend every year to bring roads that are less than level 5 rated, how much money do you need each year to bring roads up to that level 5? In addition, how many gravel roads do you want to pave in a particular year?” Ring continued.
“We just need their (commissioners’) direction as to how much do you need.”
Ring said after the council’s last meeting on the wheel tax, he received a number of comments about setting up a committee, which would include no more than three council members, a commissioner, and members of the public.
“If the commissioners are not going to give us direction on how much they believe they need, we’re going to have to try to determine at what level of service, at what level of availability ... what kind of roads do you want in DeKalb County?” Ring said.
“What level do the citizens of DeKalb County want? What is their desire? What do they need? If the commissioners are not going to give us that information, then we’re going to have to determine that.”
Ring suggested that councilman Bob Krafft serve on the committee as he is the council’s liaison to the highway department. Council member William Van Wye said he also would like to serve on the committee.
Ring noted a proposed wheel tax ordinance already has been written.
“The thing we need to do is plug the numbers in. That would be the end result of this committee, is plug those numbers, those different fees, and bring it back to the council,” Ring said.
“It would have the fees in it, the amount of money that would be generated and then the full council is going to vote it up or down or amend it. It would all be part of a discussion right here, but the almost-finished product would be brought to us from that group,” he added.
Also Tuesday, the council recognized Don Stuckey for his 15 years of service as the council’s attorney.
