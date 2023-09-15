AUBURN — DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring Tuesday said he will appoint a committee to look at highway needs and spending and the level of service desired by DeKalb County residents.

Last month, the council declined to move forward with considering enacting a wheel tax for 2024. The council had been discussing a wheel tax that would generate revenues for highway department road projects.

