WATERLOO — The Cedar Lake Church of Christ, 1492 C.R. 27, will host its annual bluegill fish fry Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m.
This event is carry-out only and will benefit the Outreach Ministry of the church.
Carry-out meals of deep-fried bluegill, baked beans, cole slaw, tartar sauce, chips, and dessert choices of cherry cheesecake, apple pie or pumpkin pie will be served for a freewill donation.
Organizers said all sanitary, preparation and serving guidelines will be observed.
