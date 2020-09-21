Two collisions occur
WATERLOO —The Waterloo Marshal’s Department investigated two traffic accidents Wednesday.
A collision Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at U.S. 6 and C.R. 27 damaged two vehicles.
A police report said Eric J. VanGompel, 40, of Fremont entered the intersection traveling northbound in a 2017 Ford van. He told police he did not see an eastbound 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by David T. Warner, 52, of Edgerton, Ohio. Warner said he could not stop before colliding with the driver’s side of VanGompel’s van.
Neither driver was injured. Police estimated combined damage of $2,500 to $5,000 to the vehicles.
A vehicle collided with a fire hydrant Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on Spring Street at S.R. 427.
Police said Louise Call, 68, of Waterloo was driving a 2016 Ford Escape when its right front wheel hit the hydrant, damaging the undercarriage and the left front end of the Escape. When she turned right and traveled south on S.R. 427, the vehicle’s tie rod failed, causing the vehicle to go to the right and come to a stop. Police said the impact left only a small paint chip to the hydrant.
Officers arrest 20
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 20 people from Sept. 14-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Eric Williams, 37, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 14 at 6:27 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Jacobs, 54, of the 700 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested Sept. 15 at 10:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Brittany Fraley, 28, of the 200 block of East Airport Road, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 15 at 10:56 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with theft, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Whitney, 59, of the 100 block of West Wabash Street, Hudson, was arrested Sept. 15 at 11:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Level 5 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Allison Miller, 20, of the 1600 block of West Main Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 15 at 11:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Trey Rhodes, 24, of the 3600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 15 at 2:01 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Noah Harris, 27, of the 8200 block of Lakeside Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 16 at 9:48 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jayson Garringer, 43, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 16 at 10:57 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Malachi Buswell, 36, of Clover Lane, Burlington, Vermont, was arrested Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Alexis Lesage, 22, of Park Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, was arrested Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Newland, 25, of the 800 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, was arrested Sept. 17 at 1:47 a.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Marshal’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Campbell, 27, of the 300 block of Willowbrook, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 17 at 2:49 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charges of driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Williams, 82, of the 1300 block of Ridgewood Drive, Hastings, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 17 at 7:43 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Larry Jubenville, 26, of the 1600 block of Garden Park, Titusville, Florida, was arrested Sept. 18 at 4:53 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alexis Owens, 24, of the 300 block of South Nellsville Road, Houghton Lake, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 18 at 4:53 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Hoard, 35, of the 3700 block of Haigh Road, Beaverton, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 18 at 4:53 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Terry Hughes, 47, of the 2500 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 18 at 8:20 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Morris, 51, of the 700 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 18 at 10:20 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Wayne Brooks, 54, of the 4000 block of C.R. 68, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 19 at 6:59 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Mahannah, 55, of the 100 block of West First Street, Auburn, was arrested Monday at 8:49 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
