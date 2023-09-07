Today, Sept. 7
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Homemade Pop Rocks, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Brews & Books, Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 8
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 9
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Willennar Administrative Annex, across from the library. The early bird hour from 9-10 a.m. will be for Friends of Eckhart Public Library members only. Friends memberships will be available at the door. Books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers and 50 cents for paperbacks.
10:30-11 a.m. — Dog Tales, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11 a.m.-noon — Heritage Skills, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
3-5 p.m. — Ice cream social, Auburn Presbyterian Church Biblical Garden, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle supper, Butler Christian Community Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Noon-6 p.m. — Image of Hope Ranch Fall Festival, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn; pony rides, petting zoo, hover archery, face painting, nature center, exotic animal show, carnival games, bounce house. Entertainment by Joe Justice, Tehillah and magician Jim Barron; local vendors; food; admission $5, ages 2 and under free.
Monday, Sept. 11
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaz, Fort Wayne, Alan McMahon conference room. The Program will be “POW at Belle Island” by Don Allison, an investigative reporter from the Bryan, Ohio area. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email the group at CWRTNEI@aol.com, go tofacebook.com/CWRTNEI or visit the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 14
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot Care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 15
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot Care with Ken, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Monday, Sept. 18
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Oct. 29
2-5 p.m. — Fall harvest party, hosted by Pine Hills Auburn, DeKalb County Fairgrounds; bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, popcorn; free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.