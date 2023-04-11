Police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 5-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Maiah Wallen, 19, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Perkins, 29, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Creager, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. April 6 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a violation of probation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Janice Hunters, 47, of the 500 block of Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. April 6 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jayden Fike, 19, of the 1400 block of Fairview Run, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. April 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Teneyuca, 29, of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. April 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Devin Vanhorn, 21, of the 2500 block of Schele Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. April 8 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amber Bryant, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. April 8 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging possession of paraphernalia with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Sutton, 39, of the 2100 block of Hidden Creek Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. April 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jade Sutton, 23, of the 00 block of C.R. 72, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. April 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
James Handshoe, 37, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. April 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on Level 6 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft.
