AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School students participated in Indiana State School Music Association district contests earlier this month.
The school’s 75 entries earned 68 gold medals and seven silver awards, with 19 entries qualifying state competition.
Gold award winners were:
• Piano — Timothy Lawson, Caitie Heisler, Amelia Brooks, Abigail Starkey, Isaac Rodriguez, Haley Brooks, Caden Osborn, Alexa Bremer, Lauren Crider, Cassie Swing, Will Carrel, Beka Grimm, Grace Sullivan and Chelsea Born.
• Solos — Curtis Born, Zoe Buettner, Sully Nolot, Tori Miller, Chelsea Born, Lincoln Everetts, Gabi Barkey, Cassie Swing and Grant Trammel.
• Ensembles — high school male barbershop quartet, sixth-grade ensemble, high school women’s treble ensemble (Madie Roy, Kaylee Rowlader, Liv Roy, Abigail Smith, Beka Grimm and Megan Huntsman, director).
• State qualifiers — Abby Johnson, Chelsea Born, John Dickerson, Lincoln Everetts, Renee Johnson, Grant Trammel, Sully Nolot, John Dickerson, Zaavan Clear, Grant Trammel, Reid Trammel, Morgan Batjes, Beka Grimm, Kaylee Rowlader, Liv Roy, Madie Roy, Abigail Smith and Cassie Swing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.