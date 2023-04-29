Auburn woman injured in motorcycle crash

SPENCERVILLE — An Auburn woman was injured in a motorcycle crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line just before 4 p.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
McCala Terrill, 28, of Auburn, suffered left arm and shoulder pain. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said Terrill was traveling west on C.R. 64, just past C.R. 81, when she lost control of her motorcycle in the left-hand curve. Police said Terrill's motorcycle went off the road and entered the ditch area.
Terrill was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Damage to her 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle was estimated at $2,000.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Spencerville Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
