FORT WAYNE — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana has expanded its team with the hiring of a new director of development, Josh Christen.
The former director of development, Zachary Rodgers, assumed the role of executive director at the beginning of this year.
Christen is a recent graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. He has lived in the northeastern region of Indiana for most of his life and hails from Columbia City.
Also joining the Right to Life team is Lucy Papaik in her position as events and administrative coordinator. Papaik lives in Kendallville with her husband of 40 years, Steve. She has been a volunteer with Right to Life for the past four years, planning numerous events including the Annual March for Life in Noble County, the Prayer Chain in Kendallville, a Memorial for the Unborn at her church, Immaculate Conception in Kendallville, and preparing carnations for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana’s Mother’s Day Carnation Project for northern-area churches.
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana extended its thanks to Barb Spencer for her six years of service at the organization as an administrative assistant. Spencer left her position to join her husband, Mike Spencer, at his organization, Project LifeVoice.
“We are beyond grateful for the service that Barb Spencer provided our organization. She was a key team member and friend. At the same time, we are very excited to see what the future has in store with both Josh Christen and Lucy Papaik. We are confident in their abilities to help our organization continue to grow and protect the vulnerable lives of the unborn in our region,” Rodgers said.
