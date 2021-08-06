BUTLER — One person has died and two others were injured in a Thursday evening shooting at a rural home between Butler and Waterloo.
All three — two males and one female — were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne due to the nature of their injuries, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
A unidentified neighbor reported that the Parkview Samaritan helicopter landed on scene to transfer one of the victims.
One of the males was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police have not released the names of the victims. The condition of the two surviving individuals is not available.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department were called at approximately 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the residence in the 5400 block of C.R. 22 for a call of shots fired, state police said in a news release.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they found two adult males and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, state police said.
A neighboring resident said Friday that a loud argument was occurring at the property before they heard four shots fired Thursday evening.
The neighbor said they then watched as another neighbor ran to the aid of the woman who could be heard yelling "My husband shot me!"
An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for later today, state police said.
According to an incident log from the sheriff's department, police were called to the same residence at 7:35 p.m. Thursday for a reported civil issue before the shots fired report was received just over an hour later.
Indiana State Police officers were on the scene Friday. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
No other details are available.
KPC Media Group has reached out to law enforcement agencies and will provide more information as it becomes available.
