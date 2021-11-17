AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder continues to stress the need for additional vaccinations in DeKalb County — including those children who are 5-11 — as cases continue to rise.
On Wednesday, the county reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the weekly total to 193 cases with two reporting days remaining.
With the delta variant continuing to ravage DeKalb County, Souder said he is concerned about the rapidly increasing case numbers.
“The doctors that I have spoken with are definitely noticing the uptick,” he said.
The county held its first children’s vaccine clinic on Monday with 35 children ages 5-11 taking advantage.
Dr. Souder said the health department had prepared to administer 60 doses of the children’s vaccine. However 25 doses were wasted due to people canceling or not showing for their appointments.
“We were hoping for a better response,” said DeKalb County Health Department Director/Nurse Cheryl Lynch RN, PHN.
Once open, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine is only good for 12 hours. One vial of the Pfizer children’s vaccine can immunize 10 patients.
Souder said the health department is going to evaluate the turnout at this week’s state vaccine clinic and testing site before making plans for additional children’s vaccine clinics.
A state strike team will be at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from 12-8 p.m. today through Saturday. Appointments for each day are currently available and walk-in appointments are also available.
Lynch said the health department has requested another four-day mobile clinic in December for testing and vaccination, however no date has been set at this time. She is hoping to hold similar hours as the one this week at Middaugh Hall.
“In the future, as we get greater demand, there will be consideration of extending hours,” Souder said. “We are still dealing with a lot of anxiety toward the vaccine.”
The county will host its second children’s vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Appointments for the county clinic or the state clinic can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Wednesday’s 60 case count included 10 school-aged children. The case breakdown included five in the 0-10 age group, nine in the 11-20 age group, nine in the 21-30 age group, nine in the 31-40 age group, seven in the 41-50 age group, nine in the 51-60 age group, eight in the 61-70 age group and four in the 71-80 age group.
This week’s vaccine clinics are free of charge.
Lynch said that all of the pharmacies in DeKalb County have been administering the vaccine from the beginning. Kroger and Walmart currently have doses of the children’s vaccine.
She said it is best to register online at ourshot.in.gov. Each of the pharmacies have scheduling options on their websites.
“The pharmacies are very convenient for busy families looking for evening and weekend hours,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.