AUBURN — Judge Monte Brown sentenced two people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
James Adcox II of the 5800 block of West 650 North, Ligonier, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, and the balance on probation, for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony.
Jerry Smith of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for time he served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
