Interstate drainage board meets Thursday
AUBURN — An interstate drainage board consisting of DeKalb and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
