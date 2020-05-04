AUBURN — On Monday, the DeKalb County Probation Department began meetings with probationers in temporary quarters at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The hall on South Union Street in Auburn offers more space than the Probation Department’s permanent home in the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
The extra room allows the department to conduct appointments while following guidelines for social distancing.
Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham said the department will pay a total of $1,000 in rent to use Middaugh Hall for the months of May and June. The DeKalb County Commissioners approved the rental agreement Monday.
Probation clients will have to follow the same rules as visitors entering the DeKalb County Courthouse — they must wear masks and use sanitizer on their hands as they enter Middaugh Hall.
The department will clean everything in the building at the end of each workday.
“People have been more than willing to follow the directives,” Lapham told the commissioners. “I think they know what can happen if they don’t follow the directives of the court.”
Intersection improved
Commissioners President William Hartman reported to the County Council on efforts to improve safety at the intersection of C.R. 39 and the Steuben-DeKalb county line road, six miles north of Waterloo.
Steuben and DeKalb counties recently cooperated in a project to remove signs and brush that were reducing visibility at the intersection, Hartman said.
“It’s not a permanent fix, but it has helped the visibility at that intersection,” Hartman said.
“It’s made a big difference,” Councilman William VanWye responded.
Hartman said Steuben County is responsible for intersection, and it will conduct a traffic study when traffic returns to normal.
Semis are using the county line road heavily as a shortcut to the Ohio Turnpike, Hartman said. He remarked that he would look favorably on a plan to install a roundabout at the intersection.
Paving begins June 1
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker reported that work will begin in June on two paving projects supported by a state Community Crossings grant.
Asphalt paving will start June 1 on C.R. 60 between S.R. 1 and S.R. 101 near the Vulcraft and Nucor Fastener plants. The work is expected to take three weeks.
Paving then will start June 22 on C.R. 40 between C.R. 36-A and C.R. 5, north of Auburn and Garrett. That job is expected to last 20-23 days.
API Construction of LaOtto won a combined contract for both roads with its low bid of $947,866.
By rules of the Community Crossing grant, the county must pay 25% of the cost of the projects. The county’s share would be just under $237,000, and the state would pay approximately $711,000.
