FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) proudly announces
Twenty-five DeKalb High School students have been selected to advance to the National History Day in Indiana State Contest after a successful northeast region contest at Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus in Fort Wayne on Saturday.
The contest included students from Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.
Approximately 190 students took part in Saturday’s contest, with finalists advancing to the state contest on Saturday, April 25, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, the Indiana State Government Center Convention Center and the Indiana State Library.
National History Day in Indiana is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana schools, sponsored by the Indiana Historical Society.
Students in grades 4-12 explore historical subjects that fit under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.” Students use their research to work individually or in a group to create a documentary, exhibit, paper (individual only), performance or website. To reach the state contest, students must qualify at one of nine regional contests around Indiana — with the northeast contest being the first of 2020.
National History Day in Indiana is presented by the Rooker Family Foundation with support from the Vigran Family Foundation and TCU Foundation. State contest support is provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
State qualifiers from DeKalb High School and their categories are:
• Lucas Barton, individual website;
• Damone Bragg, individual documentary;
• Jacquelyn Davenport and Abigal DeTray, group documentary;
• Kai Justice, individual performance;
• Simon Bickel, Kyana Krontz and Anna Steensma, group performance;
• D’Artagnan Finderson, Jack Mahoney and Keegan Scher, group performance;
• Dacey Malott, individual exhibit;
• Chase Campbell, individual exhibit;
• Harley Bowers and Emma Lepper, group exhibit;
• Braelyn May and Paige Rowe, group exhibit;
• Willow Dietrich, Emma Huth and Deseraye Pizana, group exhibit;
• Kaden Bishop, Meghan Psurny and Gideon Yoder, group exhibit;
• Lexi Brincefield and Sydnee Miller, group exhibit.
