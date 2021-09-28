AUBURN — Bree McComb feels at home in more than one kind of arena.
“I play hockey and I show pigs,” McComb said Tuesday, after using her talent with hogs to win the title of premier swine showman at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
A judge chose McComb as the winner of a showdown with other top showmanship competitors inside the 4-H livestock arena.
“He said he liked how I turned, and how I was always in the center of the ring, and how I knew what to do and where to be,” McComb explained.
A junior at Garrett High School, McComb said she aims to become a nurse. Until then, her two after-school pursuits keep her busy.
“Some nights, I’ll have to hurry up and get my chores done and head to hockey practice,” she said.
Carlie Taylor’s 277-pound hog won the banner for the grand champion barrow in Tuesday’s 4-H Swine Show.
A crossbred with a calico coat, Taylor’s pig named “Rodriguez” pleased the judge’s eye.
“He enjoyed how flexible he was and how stout he was, and how he could just get out and move and handle all his mass comfortably,” Taylor said about her animal.
“This is actually the first show he’s been to and the last show he’ll go to — his one shot at fame,” she said about Rodriguez.
A senior at DeKalb High School, Taylor said she has applied to several colleges, but expects to enroll at Purdue University to study animal science.
“I am hoping to do something with animal nutrition — the feed side, like making feed, making feed plans, something along those lines,” she said.
Baylee Doster, a sophomore at DeKalb High School, showed the grand champion breeding gilt and also won the title of champion senior swine showman.
“She has really good bone structure,” Doster said about her winning female hog, a Yorkshire. Doster’s Duroc barrow ranked as third overall in its contest.
“Every time I show an animal, I always have the face of intensity,” Doster said about her showmanship style. She said the judge liked that “when he moved, I was always there.”
Ethan Young won the intermediate showmanship title, with Lydia McHenry claiming the junior showmanship award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.