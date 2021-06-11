AUBURN — DeKalb LEADS is now accepting applications for the 2021/2022 cohort. Applications are due June 15 and can be found at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/leads.
With a goal to cultivate leaders who are well-informed, well-rounded, and engaged through training, networking, and real-world experience, DeKalb LEADS is the premier leadership opportunity driving positive change and civic engagement in DeKalb County. The nine-month program equips participants to lead, engage, activate, develop, and serve the community.
The program exposes emerging and existing community leaders to the issues that face the region while challenging and engaging participants to strengthen the community through service and leadership. With the community as their classroom, participants develop long-lasting relationships with other leaders, discover the inner workings of the community and challenges facing the community, and define their individual roles and responsibilities as leaders within the community.
The program launched its pilot cohort in August 2020 with eight participants. Throughout its inaugural year, DeKalb LEADS had 53 different speakers from across northeast Indiana to speak on nine different topics that are vital to the community. A total of 92 developmental hours were offered to each participant for a total of 644 hours.
DeKalb LEADS was born out of a grant to the Community Foundation DeKalb County from the Lilly Endowment in 2020. Of all the community foundations that received a grant to launch a leadership program, DeKalb was the only county to fully launch in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic was not the only challenge the pilot cohort faced, however. The cohort faced a major loss with the unexpected passing of cohort member Jake Clifford in fall of 2020.
Despite all the challenges, the program graduated its first cohort in May. The graduates include: Tyler Cleverly (United Way of DeKalb County), April Dobson (Trin Automotive), Rudi Eidam (Sweitzer Family Office), Larry Getts (Team Quality Services), Melissa Irk (Tempus Technologies), Brandon Park (The James Foundation), and Nora Schwartz (Junior Achievement).
A volunteer steering committee leads the program, which is administered by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and funded through the Community Foundation DeKalb County. The steering committee involves key community leaders from a variety of industries including: Brian Best (Ambassador Enterprises), Shannon Carpenter (DeKalb Chamber Partnership), Anton King (DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership), Kendra Klink (The James Foundation), Sarah Payne (DeKalb LEADS Facilitator), Jeremy Pfister (Tempus Technologies), Chris Straw (Team Quality Services), Jason Sweitzer (Tempus Technologies), Tonya Weaver (Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District), and Tanya Young (Community Foundation DeKalb County).
Aspiring leaders are encouraged to apply if: they are committed to leadership and community stewardship, they want to build a diverse, long-term network of colleagues; they have a strong desire and interest to promote the organizations they represent; and they want to contribute to the community even after graduation.
Applications for the 2021/2022 cohort are available now at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/leads. The full application packet must be submitted no later than June 15 for consideration.
Questions about the program may be directed to leads@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.