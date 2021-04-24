Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, meeting room 49.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Jail Committee, meeting in the White Room in the basement of the DeKalb County Annex Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, Indiana. The purpose of the meeting is to further discuss plans for a new jail.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. Ninth St. The agenda includes a variance request to construct a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence in the front yard of 1204 S Union St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville Sewer District, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
