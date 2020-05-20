AUBURN — Tri Kappa of Auburn has announced this year's 8th annual Tri Kappa Kids' Triathlon has been canceled.
All proceeds raised from the triathlon each year are given back to the community through scholarships, outreach programs for children and families, and other community initiatives.
The organization said it looks forward to partnering with the community again in 2021.
