FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne will extend its temporary requirement to wear face masks inside campus buildings and structures through March 18, the Friday following the end of spring break.
This protocol applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Free N95 face masks, which offer extra protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, are available by showing a campus ID at Rhinehart Music Center’s Shatzlein Box Office. Box office hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2:30 to 6:30 pm. Students may also pick up free N95 masks at the Student Housing Clubhouse.
All students, faculty and staff must properly wear their face masks while indoors on campus. Individuals may remove masks when in a closed office or a walled personal workspace, such as a cubicle, but should always wear a mask when around others, regardless of their vaccination status. Patrons of on-campus dining are permitted to lower their masks for a reasonable amount of time to eat and drink.
Purdue Fort Wayne continues to closely monitor COVID-19 data in Allen County and across Indiana, as well as information from other official sources.
The university will revisit the face mask requirement in March.
The PFW Ready website serves as the hub for the university’s ongoing response to COVID-19. Important information will also continue to be communicated through the Inside PFW (for faculty and staff) and Don Life (for students) newsletters.
