AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital will host Check-Up Day on Thursday, March 16, from 7-9:30 a.m.
Check-Up Day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost.
The event takes place in conference rooms A, B and C. Check-Up Day guests should enter the hospital at door 5 and take the elevator to the third floor to access those rooms.
Wellness packages remain the same in 2023. Participants may choose between the Green Package and the deluxe Diamond Package. New for the year, however, are two extra tests — iron ($15) and vitamin B12 ($25). These and vitamin D ($40) — which is not a new test this year — can be added onto either package.
Three single tests are available, and fasting is not required for them: glycohemoglobin A1C ($30); thyroid stimulating hormone, known as TSH ($35), and prostate-specific antigen, or PSA ($35).
The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. In addition, participants can opt to add any of these tests onto the Green Package: comprehensive metabolic profile (CMP), $25; complete blood count (CBC), $15; TSH, $30; and PSA (for men), $30.
The Diamond Package consists of the basic Green Package plus the CMP, CBC, TSH and PSA for a total cost of $115. Those who wish to purchase a Diamond Package without the PSA may do so for $100.
It is recommended that anyone selecting a wellness package should fast for 10 to 12 hours before their appointment. During fasting, sips of water and regular medications as prescribed are allowed. Questions may be directed to 347-8125.
Pre-registration is required. Call 266-6500 for pre-registration. Make sure to leave a voicemail if a team member is unavailable to take your call at that moment.
Information about this event can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
The Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus is located at 1316 E. 7th St. in Auburn.
