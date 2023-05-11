Postal carriers food drive is Saturday
AUBURN — Local letter carriers will be doing double duty this Saturday as they will be collecting non-perishable food items along with delivering the mail.
The annual National Letter Carriers (NALC) event has been in existence for 31 years, with Auburn carriers participating for the last 28 years, beginning in 1994.
In their first year, Auburn letter carriers collected 6,850 pounds of food. Last year, Auburn carriers collected 8,561 pounds of food after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
To participate, customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable items next to their mailbox before the delivery of mail Saturday. Rural and city letter carriers and volunteers will collect the food donations that day as they deliver mail along their route.
Food collected in Auburn will be divided between Community Center of Caring (Catholic Charities) and SonShine Ministries.
