AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday sentenced an Auburn man to 50 years in prison for molesting a young boy.
Eric Soellinger, 35, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 1 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. In exchange for his plea, nine additional counts of child molesting as Level 1 and Level 4 felonies were dismissed. Sentencing was at the court’s discretion.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the molestations took place between September 2013 and August 2014. The victim told police he was 8 years old the last time it happened, the affidavit said.
The boy said Soellinger told him, “Just in case you forgot, I’ll smack you in the mouth if you tell,” according to the affidavit.
Soellinger was found to be a credit-restricted felon, meaning he must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He received credit for 496 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
In other Superior Court II sentencing hearings Monday:
Dalton Gee of the 1100 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, received a pair of four-year sentences, with one year suspended, for two counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time. Gee also received a two-year suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for three years and received credit for 204 he days served in jail while the case was pending.
Ryan Bilger of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, received a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence and 2 1/2 years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Cory Wolfe of Fort Wayne received a five-year sentence, all suspended except for time already served, for operating a vehicle after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony. The balance of the sentence will be served on probation. Wolfe also was sentenced to 124 days in jail, with credit for time served, for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.