AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new death of a COVID-19-positive patient and five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The death is the 77th in DeKalb County during the pandemic, according to the Health Department, and the second this month. The last previous death was reported March 4.
The person who died was above the age of 80. No further information about the death will be given, the department said.
The new-case report continues a improving trend in which 28 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of four per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,927 since the start of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between birth and 10 years of age, one between 21-30 years of age, one between age 41-50, one between age 51-60 and one between ages 81 and 90.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.