AUBURN — The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum is raffling off a 1956 Mercury Monterey.
The car has clocked 23,325 miles and features power steering and brakes, a three-speed Merc-O-Matic transmission and a 312-cubic-inch V-8 engine. It comes with documentation for maintenance, parts and service work.
Tickets are $10 each, $50 for six or $100 for 15 and are available by calling 927-8022 or by stopping in at the museum. The drawing will take place Aug. 27.
An alternate first prize of $10,000 cash also will be offered. The second-place prize is $3,000 and $1,000 will be awarded for for third place. All proceeds benefit the museum.
