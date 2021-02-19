ANGOLA — The Angola community is rallying around a local couple preparing for the birth of their first child, a baby girl who has been diagnosed with three rare brain disorders and kidney disease.
Seth Fifer, who owns CrossFit Angola, and his wife, Kayla, a physical therapy assistant at Indiana Physical Therapy, are left with more questions than answers about the upcoming birth of their daughter, who is expected to arrive in mid-March.
"This is our first child, so we were pretty thrilled about that," Fifer said, recalling the couple's joy of discovering they soon were to be parents. "We had a gender-reveal party here at the gym, which went awesome, so we were really excited and looking forward to it."
But the pair's excitement quickly turned into concern when an ultrasound revealed the unborn baby had built up fluid in her brain.
"We went to Fort Wayne to get a closer look with an expert in fetal medicine. He did his own ultrasound and found the same thing and said it was relatively common, she may need a shunt in her head to drain the fluid, but should live a regular, relatively normal life," he said. "For precautionary reasons, he sent us to Riley's Children's Hospital to get a prenatal MRI just to see what was going on. "
"Honestly, we went there with the expectation that it was just some fluid in the brain and they might need to put a shunt in, and all is well."
But after the MRI, which took place in January, Seth and Kayla met with a panel of doctors who delivered unexpected news.
"They said they were very surprised by the findings," Fifer said. "There were three separate and rare brain disorders that are going to cause a wide variety of different issues and handicaps. That obviously hit us very hard, because we weren't expecting that outcome at all."
Baby Fifer was diagnosed with Dandy-Walker Syndrome, Polymicrogyria and Schizencephaly, as well as kidney displasia. Because it is exceedingly rare for a baby to have all of those conditions, doctors say it's hard to predict what to expect.
The doctors say the baby could face seizures and have difficulty breathing and eating without assistance. They are hopeful, however, that a preschool cognitive development may be attainable.
"A lot of what is coming from the doctors regarding these disorders is uncertainty of what symptoms she could have or might have. There's not a whole lot of ‘This is exactly how it's going to be and what we need to do,’" Fifer said. "A lot of it is seeing what's she's like when she comes out and playing it by ear.
"We're still excited, and obviously we're going to do everything we can for her, but still a level of uncertainty and fear wrapped in with that as well."
The Fifers' uphill battle hasn't gone unrecognized by the couple's family, friends and even the wider community, many of whom have been rallying around the couple during this trying time.
Evan Howe, an Angola police officer and friend of Seth's from his law enforcement days, was able to connect with several local business owners in Angola and organize a fundraising drive.
Several downtown businesses set up collection jars and accepted donations this week for an auction next week set up to help ease the financial burden the Fifers may face with medical bills.
The Brokaw Movie House will host the silent, walk-through auction from Feb. 22-27, with proceeds from all sales going to the Fifers. Items up for bid will be located in the lobby of the theater. Viewing and bidding will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the auction.
A GoFundMe page for the couple also has been set up. As of Thursday, 168 separate donors had contributed to the fund.
Fifer said the unsolicited outpouring of support from their family, friends and the community has been nothing short of special.
"It's unfathomable," he said. "I honestly didn't expect or even think about anyone stepping up to help with fundraisers or events or raffles or donations. I was more kind of in shock trying to figure out what the future looked like and what we were going to have to do to prepare.
"It's been more than I could have ever imagined. It's been a lot of help knowing that there are people in the community here to support us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.