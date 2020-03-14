AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has announced the naming of The James Foundation Room.
The room on the upper level of the library honors The James Foundation, which has led the library’s “For Every Citizen” capital campaign with a $4 million matching gift.
“The James Foundation gave our campaign an incredible start, and Rick and Vicki James have been instrumental in guiding the capital campaign as its co-chairs,” said Eckhart Public Library Director Janelle Graber. “Their dedication to the library goes back decades, and we are so grateful for their commitment to carrying on the philanthropic legacy of our founder, Charles Eckhart.”
Vicki James serves as president of The James Foundation and vice president of the Eckhart Library Foundation. She served a four-year term on the library board of trustees, during the addition of the library annex, parking lot, Teen Library and Secret Garden in the Children’s Department. She has been involved in choosing finishes and furnishing for the current renovation. She and Rick James led the library’s 2016 campaign to renovate its historic fountain with a matching gift, and they are longtime members of the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library.
Rick James serves as chairman of the board for both The James Foundation and Trine University. He remains involved with Metal Technologies Inc., founded in 1997, as its chairman.
The James Foundation Room, at the upper landing of a restored historic iron staircase, features cozy seating and an oak table that is one of the library’s original furnishings provided by Eckhart. It overlooks “The Battle of Fair Oaks” by Robert Grafton, the library’s oversized Civil War painting that has hung in the stairwell since it was commissioned by Eckhart, a Union Army Civil War veteran. The painting was expertly conserved as part of the library’s capital campaign and has been enhanced with new lighting.
The room had been used for administrative purposes since the library’s 1996 expansion. As part of the fire recovery and renovation, the board of trustees looked at how the library could open more of the Main Library to the public, since it has added administrative space in other buildings on the library campus since 1996.
The former director’s office just off The James Foundation Room has been renamed The Eckhart Room, with the director’s office relocated to the library’s main floor. The Eckhart Room, featuring another original table and a presentation-ready smart television, can be reserved for small meetings.
Both rooms feature original woodwork and marble trim that has been refinished, as well as half-circle stained-glass windows designed by Gustave A. Brand. When the library first opened, the James Foundation Room served as a foyer to the library’s upper-level assembly room.
