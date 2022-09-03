No injuries when scrap truck overturns

BUTLER — No injuries were reported when a semi tractor and trailer overturned on C.R. 61 near Butler Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Police said Anthony Walls, 32, of Chicago, was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor and trailer east on U.S. 6 when he attempted to turn left onto the C.R. 61 overpass. According to a police report, Walls entered the corner too fast, causing the tractor-trailer and its load of metal scrap to roll over onto its side.
Damage to the semi and trailer was estimated to be as much as $50,000.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management was contacted about the accident. County police were also assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parker's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.