Butler woman taken to hospital after crash

AUBURN — A Butler woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 at the 329 exit at 12:40 p.m. Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Police said Lisa-Marie Balasandrian, 41, of Butler, complained of dizziness and lightheadness before and following the crash. She was taken to an area hospital for further medical treatment.
Police said Balasandrian was traveling south on Interstate 69 and attempted to take the exit ramp at the 329 mile marker. Police said she ran off the roadway to the west.
Her 2023 Toyota Camry traveled down a steep embankment, traveled through a grassy area and glanced off a tree before coming to rest approximately 60 feet west of the exit ramp.
According to a crash report, Balasandrian told police she was feeling dizzy while driving and remembers putting on her turn signal to exit the interstate but does not remember the crash.
Police estimated damage to the vehicle to be as much as $10,000.
County police were assisted by the Auburn police and fire departments, Indiana State Police and Parkview EMS.
