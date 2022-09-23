AUBURN — The National Auto & Truck Museum in Auburn will be participating in the Great American Race again next year, according to museum director Dave Yarde.
The museum will be fielding two cars in 2023 in partnership with the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, located south of Auburn. The core of last year’s racing team will be adding several first-time members, said Yarde.
“The Great Race experience has become the capstone for the museum’s nationally-recognized youth program. Our youth earn a spot on the team based on their cumulative volunteer hours for the museum,” he added.
“We started this program last year in cooperation with the Early Ford V-8 Museum, and these young men have really taken to this program, spending an enormous amount of time to build these cars” in addition to the two weeks last year to do the race, said NATMUS treasurer and coordinator for the Great Race Don Monesmith, who rode along as a member of the support team this year.
And all are excited to join the race again next year.
“They can see America like no one else can see,” Monesmith said of the team members. “They are on the back roads and byways, and the spirit of competition is fierce among these young men.”
This past summer, the six team members participated in the X-Cup portion of the race for youth 16 to 22 years. That race requires drivers and navigators to rotate their roles, so additional team members are needed.
Once they arrived at a destination, team members worked on the cars almost every night to get them ready for the next day’s leg of the race. They also assisted other teams and were on the receiving end of help from others, as well.
“The real benefit is these young men become literally international ambassadors for the museum, teams from all over the world from seven countries, including Europe and Australia,” Yarde said.
“They are excellent spokespersons here. They have actually been in demand for speaking and interviews from different groups both locally and around the world. Their comments have been shared internationally,” Yarde added.
The cars are housed at NATMUS where they are worked on weekly, and taken out Wednesday nights to run them through their paces, Monesmith said.
“We really thought we were going to create a display area, but they’ve got them on the road all of the time,” he added.
Visitors can be taken back to the shop to see them, Yarde added.
The Great Race is a vintage car time and distance rally covering 2,300 to 2,500 miles across America’s heartland each year. The 2023 race will start in St. Augustine, Florida and finish in Colorado Springs, Colorado in June.
Last year, 130 teams from around the world participated in the race, but only five of that number were youth teams, two of which were from NATMUS. Great Race organizers see the museum’s youth program as one they would like to replicate to make the race experience available to more youth from around the world.
To make this experience possible, teams need to raise a total of $30,000 to cover fuel, food and lodging for the team members and support personnel for the two-week race.
Businesses and individuals from the area are asked to help them reach their goal. Checks may be made out to the National Auto & Truck Museum and earmarked for the Great Race Team.
People can go to info@natumus.org for further information.
Future fundraising events will be forthcoming, according to Yarde.
