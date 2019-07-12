Backing up causes collision
WATERLOO — Two vehicles sustained damage in a collision Wednesday at 2:38 p.m., the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
A police report blamed unsafe backing for the collision, which did not cause any injuries.
Police said a 1997 Ford F150 was parked facing eastbound on the south berm of Marion Street, just east of Sheridan Street. A 2003 Chevrolet Astro Van pulled into a parked position behind the pickup truck.
Eugene Williams, 87, of Waterloo started to back his Ford F150 and struck the front end of the van, driven by Gregory Henderson, 53, of Waterloo. Henderson told police he saw the pickup backing toward him and attempted to back up to avoid impact, but was unsuccessful.
Williams’ Ford F150 received damage to the left rear taillight lens and quarter panel. Henderson’s van received damage to the entire front end. Both vehicles were drivable after the accident.
