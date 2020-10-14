These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 1-8. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Zachary M. Armstrong, Auburn, following too closely, $171 (WPD).
- Richard W. Ayers, Sherwood, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Calvin M. Baker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Clifford E. Bard, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC); passing in violation of signs and markings, $196 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
- Johnathon D. Bishop, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Damian K. Blake, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Austin C. Bowman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Michael P. Bracho, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Joseph I. Brackman, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $190 (WPD).
- Jesse L. Brooks, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Daniel A. Brunson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Paul M. Burris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Cody L. Bute, Auburn, speeding, $196 (WPD).
- Shawn M. Byrum, Canton, Michigan, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Jacob D. Conrad, Auburn, driving while suspended, $150 (GPD).
- Brandy L. Cox, Waterloo, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $160 (GPD).
- Melissa F. Cox, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nicholas C. Dattalo, Elmwood Park, Illinois, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brandi L. Davies, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Justin M. Dellinger, Corunna, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Corey S. Eaves, Hamilton, driving while suspended, $254 (AUB).
- Danielle A. Favory, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Jessica M. Fisher, Albion, passing in no passing zone, $171 (GPD).
- Wood J. Florexil, Greenacres, Florida, speeding, $235 (GPD).
- Alhanna R. Fuentes, Portage, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Brandon J. Furlough, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Bryan Garcia, Angola, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Corte A. Garlington, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Danny C. Gauger, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Alyssa C. Gerke, Woodburn, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Shon M. Gibson, Rome City, speeding, $172 (AUB).
- Benjamin A. Hall, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Thomas A. Hirchak, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kirstin I. Huber, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- David J. Hughes, Albion, false and fictitious, $150 (AUB).
- Brooke M. Jabo, Valparaiso, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Jessica L. Kilgore, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- David O. Kim, Lansing, Michigan, failure to register under unified carrier regulations, $185 (ISP).
- Nathen R. Kohnke, Huntington, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jade L. Kramer, LaGrange, expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Teman Lingar, Waterloo, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (AUB).
- Derek S. Longenberger, Fort Wayne, registration not visible, $150 (ISP).
- Tatiana M. Mason, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Michael J. Mengedoht, Connersville, speeding, $235 (ISP).
- Soraya A. Colyer-Mohamadi, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Timothy W. Morehead, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Evan M. Moriarity, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165.99 (ISP).
- Jodie K. Parrish, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (GPD).
- Dennis J. Perdue, West Columbia, South Carolina, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Ronald J. Perkins, Charlotte, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Zachary J. Peters, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Christina L. Quickery, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Tyler L. Ramsey, Garrett, registration and display of registration, $150 (ISP).
- Dane A. Reid, Fort Wayne, unsafe lane movement, $190 (ISP).
- Vicki J. Richmond, Butler, false or fictitious plates, $150 (BPD).
- Jaylan B. Rigsby, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Robert A. Ritter, Goshen, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Breain R. Robinett, Butler, speeding, $190 (WPD); driving while suspended, $210.25 (WPD).
- Celeste T. Shaneyfelt, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171.35 (AUB).
- Paw Shee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Destiny W. Skirka, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Larry W. Snyder, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Skylier E. Sperry, Orland, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Michael C. Steele, Albion, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Andrew L. Tharp, Huntington, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brady L. Thompson, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Katherin E. Thompson, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Lesley A. Treesh, Leo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Amanda L. Vasquez, Fremont, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Rosa H. Vergara, Auburn, failure to obey signs and markings when driving, $171 (DC).
- John F. Vidana, Montgomery, Texas, speeding in worksite, $435.50 (DC).
- Bradley A. Wainwright, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- James R. Weiks, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- John F. Williams II, Plymouth, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Roger L. Wilson, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Roy L. Wilson, Angola, speeding, $235 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
